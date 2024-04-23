Next article: Kobina Ansah's IN THE PANTS OF A WOMAN moves audience to tears

Previous article: Give us privacy to heal and mourn our beloved- KODA’s family

David Beckham files lawsuit against Mark Wahlberg over failed $10m fitness company investment

Complex.com Showbiz News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 12:28

David Beckham has filed a lawsuit against Mark Wahlberg over a deal that fell apart regarding their partnership in F45 Training.

Advertisement

Per TMZ, the legendary soccer star's company, DB Ventures Ltd., filed a lawsuit claiming Walhberg's Mark Wahlberg Investment Group "duped" Beckham into doing business with the fitness company in which the actor has a 36% interest and is on the board of directors.

Beckham agreed to be a global ambassador once he became friends with Wahlberg after moving to Los Angeles.

According to the lawsuit, Beckham lost $10 million when stocks he was owed in the deal with the company weren't given to him until after the stock's price had fallen. Beckham is also suing F45's founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

Wahlberg and his co-defendants asked to dismiss the lawsuit they described as "fraudulent conduct" but a judge ruled against them.

The partnership between Beckham and F45 began in 2021 with the company announcing it in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

"Welcome to the F45 fam @davidbeckham This is just the beginning of our journey together, we hope you're all ready for what's to come #F45 #F45Training," the company wrote.

F45 Training also said Beckham would be a major part of their "brand marketing initiative to support its continued expansion."

Beckham isn't the only athlete who sued F45 Training. Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens sued them in 2017, claiming the company never paid him the $700,000 he was promised in a promotional video deal.