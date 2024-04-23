Kobina Ansah's IN THE PANTS OF A WOMAN moves audience to tears

Over the weekend, Ghana's first-ever original musical on rape happened at National Theatre. Written and directed by Kobina Ansah, the musical took audience on a jolly journey of emotions.

"I shed tears at a point," an emotional patron confessed. "This was a moving story that touched on a topic everyone shies away from."

Kobina Ansah has carved a niche for himself in creative storytelling. His plays often touch on unusual themes and IN THE PANTS OF A WOMAN was not any different. He told this dark-themed story using 16 original songs that advanced the plot beautifully.

In attendance were patrons from all walks of life. Asaase Radio's Caroline Sampson praised, "I was very impressed by how the story was told. Thumbs up to Kobina Ansah. The actors did so well."

Another patron remarked, "Thank you for speaking for women. This should be staged nationwide. I will watch this again and again."

IN THE PANTS OF A WOMAN is an original musical that encourages victims of abuse to voice out their pain. It stresses that silence is not golden.

