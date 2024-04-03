Next article: Have I offended anybody at the high table of Ghana Music Awards? -Sista Afia

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel gets married!

The Mirror UK Showbiz News Apr - 03 - 2024 , 11:48

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, who shares her whole life with sister Brittany, is now married, public records have revealed.

The 34-year-old women are fused together at the torso, with each controlling one side of their body. Now, it appears that one of them has found true love, after it emerged Abby tied the knot with Josh Bowling.

Public records obtained by Today shows Abby and Josh, a nurse and United States Army veteran, married in 2021.

Pictures of the ceremony have also been shared on social media, with one image showing Abby and Brittany dressed in a white wedding dress, standing alongside and holding hands with Josh, who is wearing a grey suit.

The women shared videos from the special day on their TikTok account, showing them celebrating with loved ones wearing a white gown with an embroidered top and mesh neckline. Both women appeared to be all smiles on the big day as they celebrated the love between Abby and Josh.

According to the report the couple live in Minnesota, with the sisters working as fifth grade teachers. According to Josh's Facebook page, the family enjoys nature hikes, ice cream and snow tubing. His X, formerly Twitter, profile suggests at children in their lives as it reads: "Christian, Father, Husband, Veteran, and occasional gamer."

Born on March 7, 1990, in Minnesota, USA, Abby and Brittany have defied the odds to live long and happy lives. They are what's known as dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare version of conjoined twins where both heads appear side by side sharing one torso.

The women share a bloodstream as well as all organs below the waist. Abby controls their right arm and leg, while Brittany controls the left. Determined to live their lives to the fullest, they even attended university where they achieved separate degrees.