Here’s how John Dumelo intends to win Ayawaso West Parliamentary seat

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 03 - 2024 , 14:16

Actor turned politician, John Setor Dumelo, is gearing up for a second shot at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the upcoming general elections slated for December 7, 2024.

Having learned from his past electoral defeat, the 'Baby Thief' star is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to clinch victory this time around.

John Dumelo, who previously contested in the 2020 elections and narrowly missed out on securing the seat, is confident in his chances, citing the weaknesses of his main opponent, the incumbent MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan, as his key advantage.

In a recent Q&A session on X, he expressed optimism, stating, "I don’t get nervous. I’ve learned from my mistakes in 2020 and I’m using her weakness as my strength to win this election. Her weakness is she has more resources than I have."

Stating his motivation for seeking a parliamentary position, he emphasised his desire to partake in decision-making processes that positively impact the lives of Ghanaians, particularly those in the Ayawaso West constituency and similarly aims to represent their interests effectively and bring about meaningful change.