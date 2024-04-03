Have I offended anybody at the high table of Ghana Music Awards? -Sista Afia

Musician Sista Afia has expressed her disappointment and frustrations at organisers of Ghana Music awards for constantly ignoring her efforts and hard work by sidelining her and not nominating her.

In a Facebook post recently, the Jeje singer asked to know if she had offended anybody at the “high table” of the organisers since she couldn’t come to terms with how she’s been treated when it comes to the awards scheme.

She disclosed that it has even come to her notice that some artistes don’t file for nominations but get nominated whereas she’s denied same opportunity when her works in the year under review speaks volumes of her impact to earn a nomination.

She wrote: “Have I offended someone at the high table Ghana Music Awards ?? The fact that Asuoden was a big song in 2021 Zero nominations which I still don’t get. I learnt people don’t even file for nominations but get nominations, the downplay on my efforts ever since I started doing music in Ghana hasn’t been fair to my craft.

“And yes it hurts because I work soo hard. I’ve been quiet for soo long because I have respect for the scheme and I dont want to step on no one’s toes!(sic)”.

A number of her fans who commented under the post agreed with her assertions, encouraging her to continue to work hard and not slow down.

Real name, Francisca Gawugah, Sista Afia announced her presence on the music scene with 'Kro Kro No' in 2015 featuring Bisa Kdei.

However, she gained outright popularity with her song, "Jeje", featuring dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

She has since then dropped a number of songs including Weather, Slay Queen, Maradona, Asuoden, Paper and Champion Atta.

