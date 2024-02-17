Change the old faces in movies -Actress Sitsofe Tsikor to movie producers

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 10:00

ACTRESS/movie producer Sitsofe Tsikor says it’s difficult for up and coming actors to break through in Ghana since movie producers keep using the same old and familiar faces.

Sitsofe explained that not giving the chance to newbies to shine has negatively affected the progress of the movie industry.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of the media launch of Evor, a movie she self-produced at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra recently, Sitsofe said it’s really hard being a creative in Ghana.

“As an actress, it’s difficult to get roles because movie producers are used to some particular faces. It seems like for 30 years, we have had the same old faces on our screens. It is so hard for a budding actor to break out in Ghana. Meanwhile, it is not same in Nollywood; we see new faces every year.”

“There are huge talents qualified to take up leading roles in our country but it has been a cycle of old faces which is draining the confidence of many young artistes,” she stated.

Sitsofe is not a newcomer in the movie industry. She has been acting for the past 13 years. She's played roles in a number of movies including Julor, Squatters WTF, Nigerian production, Handicapped and in Akwaaba Magic series such as Dede, Madam and Party Office.

Even before her film, Evor, premieres on March 6, Sitsofe is already in high spirits for it getting selected to show at the 9th edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF) scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from June 20 to June 23.

According to Sitsofe, the selection of Evor at this year’s TAFF confirmed the quality of Ghanaian movie productions to favourably compete with films from around the world.

“When it comes to creative talents, Ghana has everything to shine globally but the challenge is that we don’t even believe in ourselves. We hardly take pride in what we have, not to talk of even pushing them. This lackadaisical attitude to the creative sector is deeply sinking our fortunes,” she stated.