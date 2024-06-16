Next article: 'We have economic challenges, power outages but not consumed' — Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie

VIDEO: John Mahama sends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Muslims in Ghana

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 16 - 2024 , 09:17

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama on Saturday extended his best wishes to Muslims across Ghana as they prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha today (Sunday, June 16).

Eid-ul-Adha, a major Islamic festival, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s profound devotion to Allah, illustrated by his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. In a merciful intervention, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram just before the sacrifice, testing Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and dedication.

In his Eid Mubarak message on Saturday, Mr. Mahama urged Muslims to show kindness to their families, the needy, and orphans. He also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the esteemed Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The NDC flagbearer requested the support of the Muslim community through their prayers for the upcoming December elections.

"Today is a joyous occasion, Eid Mubarak to you all. May Allah accept our supplications and see us through the next year, granting us long life. As we celebrate, let us remember to care for the poor, orphans, and loved ones. May Allah accept our prayers," he said.

"May Allah fulfil all our heart’s desires. To those who have completed the Hajj, may Allah ensure their safe return. May Allah continue to bless our nation, Ghana, with peace. May Allah guide us through the forthcoming elections with success. On this occasion, I also seek your prayers that Allah will grant me victory," he added.

Watch the video below;