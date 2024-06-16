Featured

NDC to launch campaign for December Elections early next month

Timothy Gobah Politics Jun - 16 - 2024 , 11:42

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will officially launch its campaign early next month in preparation for the December 7 elections.

The party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, announced this last Saturday, stating, "We will launch the campaign in July after we announce the campaign team this week."

Former President Mahama was addressing the Volta Regional fundraising dinner in Accra.

"I must assure you that after we launch the campaign, there will be no turning back until December 7, when we go to the polls to vote massively for the NDC in both Presidential and Parliamentary elections," he said.

"We are accelerating already. You can only drive in this country when you are licensed; the people of Ghana must license you. This is not the time to be asking for the steering wheel," Mr. Mahama figuratively alluded.

He added that the country was currently in the abyss and demanded serious thinking about how to change its fortune in 2025 to improve the well-being of the majority of the citizenry.

He said the Volta Region had been very critical in what he described as the 'rescue crusade' in the 2024 election and urged all to double their efforts in achieving that objective.

"Although we had a slight drop in terms of percentage in the last elections, I am of the strong belief that we'll improve over it to at least 90 percent," he said.

Former President Mahama commended all the executives and party faithful for their proactivity and said their hard work would be rewarded on December 7.

An industrialist and philanthropist, Kwamigah Tanko Atokple, who chaired the occasion, underscored the need for all Voltarians to put their hands on the plough and work towards securing victory for the party.

He said no individuals or groups could achieve that objective except through total "commitment from all of us."

He therefore implored all to contribute their "widow's mite towards a good cause."