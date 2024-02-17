Next article: My biggest regret is not marrying early – Actor Timini Egbuson

Lekzy starts Club tour with Luv-ter edition tonight

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 08:10

AFTER winning the confidence of comedy lovers in Accra, comedian Lekzy DeComic is ready to spread his popularity with a national club tour starting from today.

He makes his first stop in the Western Region when the people of Takoradi and its environs enjoy him as he headlines the Luv-ter edition at Calendars Events Bar and Lounge at 7:00om today.

Also performing at the programme are MJ the Comedian, Foster Romanus, OB Amponsah, among others.

According to the comedian who successfully held his “Can Pain Message” comedy show last year, the gig is aimed at establishing comedy clubs in all the regions he will be touring.

Lekzy has established an annual comedy special series called 'Too Cute to Be Mute' which has been running for the past three years.

Real name, Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong, Lekzy is making a steady progress with his craft after winning the confidence of people with presentations at events such as Easter Comedy Show and Night of Laughs.

Lekzy’s works have been duly recognised through nominations and awards. He won the Best Comedian at the 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards and Emerging Comedian of the Year at the 2016 Comedy Choice Awards.