Bobrisky to face court over money laundering allegations, others

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 05 - 2024 , 12:11

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is taking crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to court after he was charged with several counts of naira mutilation and money laundering.

This follows Bobrisky's arrest on Wednesday after he was captured on video spraying wads of cash at the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s ‘Beasts of Two Worlds’ movie on March 24, 2024.

In the West African country's laws, a person who tampers with the Naira note or coin is guilty of an offence, punishable by law.

In a press release detailing the charges, the EFCC revealed that aside from the March 24 incident, their investigation found that Bobrisky has tampered with the naira on several occasions in 2023.

“Bobrisky, in the first count, is alleged to have tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos. In count two, Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing,” the statement read.

The EFCC added that “in count three, Bobrisky, in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing."

Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

Although Bobrisky was arrested on suspicion of tampering with the naira, the EFCC has added additional charges of money laundering.

According to the agency, the crossdresser failed to report to appropriate institutions the activities of a company he established called the Bob Express.

EFCC revealed that on different occasions millions of naira was paid into the accounts of the company raising suspicions.

“In count five, Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between 1 September 2021 and 4 April 2024 in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127.7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.”

“In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53 million was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.”

In an earlier press statement announcing the arrest, Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the EFCC said "Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command."

"We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others. We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, he will definitely be charged to court soon," Mr Oyewale added.

Meanwhile, this comes barely two months after Nigerian actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was convicted for spraying and stepping on new naira notes at an event.

She was arrested on February 1, 2024, after a video clip showing her spraying some new Naira notes went viral on social media.

On February 2, 2024, the trial judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, sentenced her to six months imprisonment but with an option of a N300,000 fine, according to a statement by Mr Oyewale, EFCC’s spokesperson.