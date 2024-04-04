Next article: TREC24: How a woman delivered after 12 months when she attended Empress Gifty’s show

Ghanaian filmmaker, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour Jr directs episode 8 of American hit series ‘Shogun’

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 18:23

Ghanaian-American filmmaker Emmanuel Osei Kuffour Jr is the director for Season 1 episode 8 of American historical drama television series, Shogun.

The TV series, which is set to be aired on Tuesday, April 9, Shogun, is set in the captivating backdrop of 17th-century Japan.

It is a masterful blend of historical drama, political intrigue, and cultural exploration. The narrative, centered around the resilient Lord Yoshii Toranaga, takes viewers on an epic journey through a tumultuous period in Japanese history.

Having spent nearly a decade in Japan, Osei-Kuffour Jr. offers a unique perspective and deep understanding of Japanese culture and history.

His feature debut, "Black Box," received huge recognition as part of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" collection, establishing him as a talented storyteller in the sci-fi thriller genre.

Shōgun is an American historical drama television miniseries created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, which was previously adapted into a 1980 miniseries.

The series premiered with its first two episodes on February 27, 2024, on Hulu and FX, with new episodes of the 10-episode series then released weekly.

What sets Shogun apart is its meticulous attention to detail in recreating the rich tapestry of feudal Japan. From ornate costumes to breathtaking landscapes, the series transports audiences to a bygone era, immersing them in the complex world of samurai, shoguns, and political maneuvering.

Watch trailer of Episode 8 of Shogun below: