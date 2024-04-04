TREC24: How a woman delivered after 12 months when she attended Empress Gifty’s show

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 17:43

The Living Faith Ministries International Church (LFMIC), Ashaley Botwe, Old Town Down witnessed uplifting performances from a number of gospel artistes including Empress Gifty as the headline performer when this year’s event was came off on Easter Monday.

While many patrons may have had their own divine encounters, the story of a woman who delivered a day after the show after 12 months of pregnancy has perhaps been the highlight of this year’s show.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 2, gospel singer, MinisterKobby Music shared the story of the said woman who has been carrying pregnancy for 12 months and had been told by doctors that she will should she undergo a Caesarean section or induced labour.

Meanwhile, it was well over the time of nine months, and the mother was still hoping to give birth naturally.

However, a declaration from Empress Gifty changed her story and with the divine encounter at TREC, she gave birth to her child the next day.

Read full post below:

“Empress Gifty My one and only big sis. I know yesterday was glorious in the sight of our Lord, God Almighty. I know some souls who were really connected with your ministration had instant miracles and the rest will definitely have their testimonies within 3 months from today.

I wasn't there, but let me tell you something. There was a pregnant woman who was at the event.

This woman has been carrying the pregnancy for almost 12 months. The doctors told her that if they do a C-section she might d!e and that the baby must come out naturally. This woman was seated at your right side from the stage, 4th row.

When you were ministering songs you paused and started declaring goodness and mercies following the people and that any curse placed on them is lifted because the resurrection of Yeshua was for their sake. (Do you remember those words?) This woman held on to what you declared got up, walked to the stage and placed money on the stage and went back to her seat.

Empress Gifty Adorye, I want to let you know that as you read this post the woman was rushed to the hospital this morning and she has given birth to a beautiful baby boy without complications after almost 12 months. Her husband will be surprising her with a 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL car this Thursday when she will be discharged. This is their first child.

We give thanks!(sic),” he wrote.

This year’s concert themed, “He has Risen”, featured other artistes such as MOGmusic, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Akesse Brempong.