VFS Global to deploy new tech service to Ghana market

Business Desk Report Business News Mar - 17 - 2024 , 10:21

VFS Global, a leader in the outsourced visa and consular services space for governments, has announced plans to introduce one of its newest innovations, the Mobile Visa Application Centre to the Ghana market.

The mobile visa application centre, a highly flexible mobile visa application facility (TEL) offers enhanced customer convenience, security features, and enhanced network reach.

The Head of VFS Global in-charge of Sub-Saharan Africa, Hariprasad Viswanathan, who made this known in a media engagement in Accra, stated that the service would be based on demand in the country.

He maintained that the company continuously transforms its business model with secure and efficient processes, market offerings and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) analytics, making people’s cross border mobility simple.

He said it also ensure convenient through highly secure, reliable, efficient and innovative technology solutions such as Visa at Your Doorstep, technology-enabled service enabling collection of a visa customer’s application and biometric from their location of choice.

Other service includes form-filling assistance, personalised assistance from professionally trained staff to complete and submit visa applications at the centre and/or online.

He also asserted that artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics would fundamentally change border management, enabling smart borders a few years from now.

He said the need for safe travel had led to greater acceptance of contactless and “Do it Yourself (DIY) technologies”.

The VFS Global boss urged applicants to ensure that all their documents were ready and added that applicants should continuously monitor the VFS website for announcements as well as their social media handles.

The travel trends in Ghana last year witnessed a strong outbound travel, with total visa volumes in 2023 nearly double of 2022 volumes.

Passport applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres run by VFS Global saw a 30 per cent increase in 2023.

Confidence

Mr Viswanathan expressed confidence that this positive travel momentum would be sustained in 2024.

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 67 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 150 countries.

The company has processed over 280 million applications since its inception in 2002. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.