Heirs Holdings to lead Africa's digital evolution

Heirs Holdings, a leading investment firm in Africa has unveiled its new subsidiary, Heirs Technologies Limited, with an ambition to empower the continent’s digital transformation through innovative and locally tailored solutions.

Led by Nigerian business executive, Tony Elumelu, the new firm is poised to advance Africa’s digital evolution, offering a range of value-added services rooted in expert knowledge and local accessibility.

The company’s comprehensive offerings included IT consulting services such as advisory, business transformation, system integration, licensing, and partnerships.

Expansion

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings, Emmanuel Nnorom, said the new company would expand into managed services, encompassing information technology (IT) operations and business process outsourcing, aligning with its goal to address Africa’s evolving technological landscape.

He said Heirs Technologies endeavours to provide value added services that capitalise on top-tier expertise while guaranteeing accessibility locally.

According to him, Heirs Technologies will offer various managed services covering IT operations and business process outsourcing to achieve its vision of propelling Africa to the forefront of the global technology and landscape.

He said the new firm would strategically invest in cutting edge technological solutions and develop platforms that foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

“Central to the company's plans is to develop local capacity through meticulously tailored skills development programmes. We are embarking on a journey fueled by innovation and driven by purpose.

“Our mission is not solely about creating products; it is about shaping the future of technology, one groundbreaking solution at a time,” he said.

The Group CEO noted that the launch of Heirs Technologies reaffirms Heirs Holdings' steadfast commitment to invest in sectors that provide long-term returns and have the ability to transform Africa's economy.

“Heirs Holdings has been a pivotal player in various sectors critical for Africa's development including financial services, energy, power, healthcare, real estate, and hospitality.

“The introduction of Heirs Technologies marks a significant milestone in our journey towards accelerating progress for future generations across Africa," he said.

Commitment

The Group Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, said technology had the power to catalyse development.

“And for this reason, we are committed to harnessing this potential to unlock new innovations that will improve lives and transform our continent,” he said.