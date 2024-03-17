Previous article: Zenith Bank expands presence with new branch opening in Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana

Telecel secures new internet capacity to strengthen services

Business Desk Report Business News Mar - 17 - 2024 , 15:00

In response to the recent nationwide internet blackout that affected Ghana and parts of the West African subregion, Telecel Ghana has announced significant strides in strengthening its internet capacity.

The telecommunications company disclosed that it has secured a new internet capacity and is actively augmenting its capabilities through collaborations with local and international partners, including other subsidiaries within the Telecel network.

In a release issued by the company, it reassured its subscribers that these initiatives were already yielding positive results, with improvements gradually being witnessed in its service delivery across Ghana.

“On the 12th of March 2024, Telecel Ghana lost internet capacity provided by WACS subsea cable, and immediately switched to ACE to maintain service.

On 14th March 2024, Telecel Ghana lost internet connectivity from its remaining providers SAT3 and ACE due to a cut in their undersea cables. This resulted in the disruption of data services on Mobile and Fixed networks,” it said.

In addition to these efforts, the release emphasised the implementation of measures aimed at restoring internet connectivity for its subscribers. The company highlighted the deployment of local caching solutions, enabling access to popular content services such as YouTube, Facebook, and Netflix despite the ongoing challenges.

The release said “Telecel Ghana's commitment to addressing the internet outage and enhancing service resilience underscores its dedication to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for its customers.”

It further dispelled speculations circulating on social media, stating that the interruption in its internet services was not due to outstanding debts but specific technical challenges.