Next article: Speaking the language of success: Effective communication strategies for internal auditors

Strategies for SME managers to survive in a high-tax environment

Dr Andrews Ayiku Business News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 04:32

Ghana, like many growing economies, faces a high tax burden that impacts all enterprises. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the backbone of the economy, are frequently disproportionately affected by fiscal constraints.

Ghana's tax landscape is characterized by a myriad of levies, ranging from corporate income taxes to value-added taxes (VAT) on household electricity bills, as well as the Emissions Levy Act of 2023 (Act 1112), which imposes significant taxes on vehicle owners, ranging from GH¢75 for motorcycles and tricycles to GH¢300 for cargo trucks and articulated trucks.

This makes it critical for SME managers to design clever strategies to retain competitiveness and long-term growth. Understanding the complexities of the tax system and taking proactive actions are critical for SMEs to not only satisfy their financial commitments but also build resilience and profitability.

To thrive in Ghana's high-tax economy, SME managers must take a thorough and strategic strategy. I've discussed practical techniques for SME managers in Ghana to successfully navigate and optimise their operations within the constraints of a high-tax environment.

Comprehensive tax planning

Adopting a thorough tax planning approach is critical for SMEs operating in high-tax nations like Ghana.

High taxes can have a substantial impact on the cash flow of SMEs. A well-designed tax planning strategy addresses the timing of tax payments, allowing firms to properly manage their cash flow. By properly organising tax payments, SMEs may avoid liquidity issues and retain financial stability.

A thorough tax planning approach ensures that SMEs stay up to date on these developments and comply with growing tax rules. In today's competitive business climate, effectively managing tax responsibilities can provide SMEs with an advantage.

By improving their tax situation, SMEs may provide more competitive pricing, engage in innovation, and attract investors, thus strengthening their entire market position. A proactive tax preparation approach helps SMEs remain viable in the long run.

Tax planning includes maximizing the timing of income and spending, claiming appropriate tax credits, and carefully exploiting deductions.

Working with tax specialists or consultants may give significant insights and ensure that the company takes advantage of all chances to reduce tax bills.

Strategic business structure

A strategic business structure allows SME managers to establish an organizational framework that decreases tax liabilities. SMEs can legally reduce their overall tax burden by using proper business structures, such as forming tax-efficient companies while preserving critical resources for operational and growth needs.

A well-planned company structure enhances SMEs' credibility in the eyes of investors and financial institutions. Investors usually prefer companies with robust and strategic structures, making it easier for SMEs to generate capital and get investment for expansion or innovation projects.

Strategic firm structuring is critical for SMEs planning for the long term. It ensures a smooth transition of ownership and management while also outlining a clear succession plan.

This not only ensures the business's longevity but also allows for effective inheritance planning. Different company formations offer varying degrees of operational independence.

SME managers may adapt more effectively to changing market conditions, industry trends, and economic volatility by carefully adopting a structure that is appropriate for the organization's needs, boosting resilience and sustainability. Various company models may be eligible for certain tax incentives and credits.