Navigating the Boundaries of Freedom of Speech: Tackling Online Abuse in Ghana

Amanda Kporwofa Business News Mar - 18 - 2024 , 06:17

In the fast-paced world of social media, there is a prevalent culture of online abuse.

In Ghana, like many parts of the world, freedom of speech is a fundamental right that is valued and respected however, it often blurs the line between expression and harm.

Social media has significantly influenced Ghana's social and political landscape, enabling citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and hold policymakers accountable.

Twitter has particularly become a hub for Ghanaians to organize protests and raise awareness on public issues.

Twitter fueled one of the nation’s biggest and historic protests in 2018 as the hashtag #DumsorMustStop trended nationwide, turning social media outrage into a powerful movement that rallied countless citizens to take to the streets in protest against the debilitating power crisis plaguing the country.

Although social media has been provided a platform for advocating for justice, calling out corruption, challenging societal norms, and forming meaning connections, its platforms have become a breeding ground for online abuse, posing a threat to important voices and creating a toxic online environment in the country.

Twitter, a platform known for its frenetic pace of information exchange, has become a battleground for Ghanaians.

While they champion their right to free speech, the line is blurring between passionate expression and malicious attacks.

For some, cyberbullying has become a quick path to online fame and influencer status as they exploit negativity to gain enough traction for attracting followers who enjoy the drama.

This "attack to attract" strategy not only hurts individuals but also poisons the well of healthy online discussion.

The widespread attention of online harassment attacks on personalities on social media platforms like Twitter is concerning as some of these egregious acts often trend for hours and days, yet government authorities, particularly law enforcement agencies, seem indifferent to these acts.

What adds another layer of concern is the fact that these very authorities maintain an active Twitter presence yet do nothing while individuals engage in cyber bullying allowing them to continue unchecked.

Sadly, most people in Ghana perceive Twitter as a forum for freedom of expression, even if it involves maliciously attacking others.

There's a dangerous misconception that the online world is somehow disconnected from reality, that the words typed behind screens hold no real-world consequences. However, this couldn't be further from the truth.

We must not forget that twitter, like any other social media platform, is populated by real people with real emotions and vulnerabilities.

The words written on Twitter have the power to inflict deep emotional wounds, damage reputations, and even incite real-world harm.

Impact

It's crucial to recognize that the impact of online harassment extends far beyond the digital realm, affecting individuals' mental well-being and sense of safety.

This brings to mind a troubling reality on Twitter in Ghana, where a seemingly popular influencer has repeatedly launched vicious attacks against numerous personalities, including the President, Vice President, wives of presidents, journalists, and other individuals.

What's even more distressing is the fact that Ghanaians engage with this individual's posts, amplifying their harmful messages, while government authorities turn a blind eye to this behavior.

This individual has not only targeted high-profile figures but has also established a brand on the platform as a celebrity who thrives on attacking others online.

The fact that companies advertise under this individual's account, despite the harm it has caused, is a testament to how deeply entrenched this issue has become.

What's even more concerning is the validation this individual receives from celebrities and other important personalities who gather under Twitter spaces to advise and engage with him.

Instead of condemning this behavior and holding him accountable, this individual is given a platform and made to feel important, perpetuating the cycle of abuse.

The widespread attention to online harassment extends beyond Twitter to platforms like Facebook, where similar incidents occur.

In Ghana, Facebook has become an integral part of daily life for many, serving as a platform for social interaction, news consumption, and political discourse.

Facebook, despite its numerous benefits, also has a dark side of abuse where individuals exploit the platform to spread rumors and maliciously target others.

Cyberbullying on Facebook can manifest in various ways, including direct harassment through comments, creating hate groups, and sharing harmful content.

Cyberbullying causes significant emotional distress and psychological harm to victims, impacting their daily lives beyond the online world.

Facebook's algorithms, designed to enhance user engagement, have inadvertently contributed to the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and harmful content.

When users interact with posts that contain hate speech or misinformation, Facebook's algorithms interpret their interaction as an indication of engagement and relevance.

As a result, this similar content is then promoted to a wider audience, perpetuating its reach and impact.

Additionally, hate groups and people who espouse extreme ideas frequently utilize the platform to spread hate speech, target vulnerable communities, and inspire violence.

Despite Facebook's laws barring hate speech, enforcement procedures are frequently ineffective, allowing hate groups to thrive and spread their toxic ideologies.

Controlling online abuse

In the face of all these, one is compelled to question: Where is the law in all of this? Why are government authorities not taking action to address this flagrant violation of individuals' rights and the perpetuation of a harmful online culture?

The spread of misinformation, hate speech, and harmful content on social media highlights the critical need for comprehensive measures to control online abuse and encourage responsible digital citizenship.

Despite defamation laws, strict measures are lacking to regulate online accounts and prevent harmful online culture. There is a pressing need for authorities should adopt proactive measures to enforce online behavior standards.

This entails implementing comprehensive legislation and regulations specifically combating online abuse, harassment, and defamation.

However, it is not sufficient to simply have laws in existence; the implementation of those laws must be swift and resolute.

Authorities should promptly take action to penalize accounts or individuals who publish abusive content to deter others from engaging in online abuse.

By holding perpetrators of online abuse accountable and implementing effective disciplinary measures, authorities can send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in the digital space.

Furthermore, it is imperative to incorporate proactive strategies that involve fostering partnerships with social media corporations in order to strengthen reporting systems and enforce more stringent content control protocols.

Social media platforms should be held accountable for facilitating harmful content and misinformation spread and should take proactive measures to prevent such content from proliferating on their platforms.

This may involve investing in advanced content moderation technology, hiring more moderators, and providing better training and support for those responsible for enforcing community norms.

Additionally, the fight against online abuse should be complemented by initiatives promoting digital literacy and responsible online behavior.

Education campaigns can assist users in recognizing signs of online abuse, understanding the consequences of their actions, and learning to safeguard themselves and others from harm.

By empowering individuals to be responsible digital citizens can foster a safer and more respectful online environment for all.

In conclusion, to combat online abuse, a comprehensive strategy involving legislative action, robust enforcement, collaboration with social media companies, and education initiatives is necessary. By addressing

The writer a graduate from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. She is a Strategic and Creative Communications professional with a passion for writing on social issues, business, and current affairs. She believes communication is key and enjoys using her skills to craft engaging content.