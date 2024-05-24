Next article: Elon Musk says he opposes US tariffs on Chinese electric cars

Featured

MTN Ghana scratch cards to be phased out June 30

Graphic Online Business News May - 24 - 2024 , 16:05

Ghana's largest telecommunications network, MTN Ghana announced Thursday that it will be phasing out scratch cards for mobile phone top-ups, effective June 30, 2024.

Advertisement

This move aligns with the company's digitalisation strategy and the Ghanaian government's digital agenda.

In a statement, MTN Ghana informed customers and retailers that unused scratch cards will not be redeemable after July 1st. However, customers can redeem the value of their existing cards through a credit transfer at any MTN Customer Experience Centre.

To encourage a smooth transition, MTN is promoting its existing digital top-up channels, including Mobile Money (MoMo), Ayoba, and the myMTN app. Customers using MoMo currently receive a 50% bonus on all top-up transactions.

"The phasing out of scratch cards is part of our broader effort to protect the environment, empower customers with digital tools, and improve customer service efficiency," said Samuel Addo, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana.

MTN said the move is in line with its commitment to sustainability.

By encouraging customers to adopt digital top-up methods, MTN Ghana aims to reduce waste and create a more streamlined customer experience.