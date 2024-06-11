TECNO named Smartphone Brand of the Year

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 11 - 2024 , 16:46

TECNO has been named the ‘Smartphone Brand of the Year’ for the third time at the 14th edition of the prestigious Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Award (GITTA).

Advertisement

Organized by Instinct Wave, the GITTA Awards celebrate pioneering ICT initiatives that drive innovation in Ghana’s private and public sectors, setting a benchmark for excellence in the region.

This accolade marks TECNO’s third win in this category, following victories in 2020 and 2021 with its popular CAMON series. The recognition of TECNO in 2024 highlights the brand's consistent commitment to delivering advanced technology and innovation. This year 2024, the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold was named the ‘Smartphone of the Year,’ further solidifying TECNO’s position as a preferred choice among Ghanaians.

TECNO is widely embraced in Ghana, known for its premium, high-demand and affordable devices such as the TECNO PHANTOM Series, CAMON Series, and SPARK Series and POP series. These device variations are an affirmation of TECNO’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that meets the needs and expectations of every consumer.

In a statement, Mr Ernest Sonkor, the Channel Manager for TECNO Ghana said: “TECNO extends our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their continuous support and trust in the brand. This win is a testament to the trust and confidence Ghanaians have placed in TECNO. We are grateful to our customers for choosing TECNO as their go-to smartphone brand.”

The statement added that TECNO is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology and bringing the latest advancements to their Ghanaian customers.

TECNO also extended its gratitude to Instinct Wave for the recognition and to all stakeholders who contribute to the thriving ICT landscape in Ghana.

GITTA has established itself as the standard of excellence, celebrating achievements across various sectors including government, operators, ISP, infrastructure providers, Fintech, and banks.