May 2024 inflation declines marginally to 23.1%

Graphic.com.gh Business News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 12:22

Inflation for the month of May 2024 declined marginally to 23.1% from the 25.0% recorded in April 2024.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, food inflation recorded a rate of 22.6%, the lowest since 13 months.

Non-food inflation however shot up to 23.6% in May 2024.

Inflation for locally produced items and imported items fell to 24.7% and 19.6% respectively.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim spoke to journalists in Accra.