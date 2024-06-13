Next article: No new taxes for the remainder of the year - Deputy Finance Minister

UBA boosts workforce with 44 new staff

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 12:08

United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of the leading banks in Ghana, has strengthened its workforce with an additional 44 new staff members through its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) in May 2024.

This cohort marks the third batch, following the successful completion of the programme by 14 and 40 participants in the first and second cohorts, respectively.

The rigorous training combined both classroom instruction and on-the-job experiences, designed to hone their skills and prepare them for their roles within the bank.

The Graduate Management Accelerated Programme has been introduced by the bank to train and recruit new hires to fill up critical vacancies, help reduce unemployment, and develop critical human capital for the bank.

Commitment

The Head of Human Resources at the bank, Evelyn Effie Quansah, expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the graduates for their diligence and commitment during the six-month programme.

She noted that though 49 people started the programme, 5 could not complete it for various reasons and hence 44 graduated and were on-boarded to join the Bank.

She emphasized UBA's on-going dedication to staff development, stating, UBA would continue to build the capacity of staff to improve profitability.

Enhanced productivity

The Managing Director (MD) of UBA Ghana, Uzoechina Molokwu, congratulated the new employees and urged them to work hard to justify their hiring and enhance the bank's productivity.

He encouraged them to uphold UBA's high standards by embodying the bank's core values of excellence, enterprise, and execution.

Mr Molokwu said there was the need to adopt the UBA persona in their daily work.

He shared valuable guidance with the new staff, urging them to prioritise personal development and invest in their growth to achieve career advancement.

She encouraged them to maintain a focused mind-set, appreciate their current resources, and practice financial discipline.

He underlined the importance of adhering to established protocols, stressing the need for discipline and accountability in their professional journey

With eagerness and enthusiasm, the newly inducted staff pledged to bring their utmost dedication and expertise to the team, committed to driving the bank's continued growth and success.