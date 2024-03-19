India Africa Trade Council, BDAC Ghana sign MOU to boost cooperation

Donald Ato Dapatem Business News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 22:23

BDAC Ghana Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian strategic consulting and advisory company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the India Africa Trade Council (IATC) to strengthen business relations and develop reciprocal cooperation between India and Ghana through BDAC Ghana Limited.

The new partnership between IATC and BDAC aims to identify business opportunities in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy and the broader African region. It will facilitate the exploration of these opportunities by their respective clients.

The MOU was signed after a working visit by a 12-member IATC delegation to Ghana, hosted by BDAC Ghana Limited and its affiliate PMK Ltd, an Africa-focused Finance PR and Strategic Partnerships consultancy, both headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of BDAC Ghana Limited, Mr. Ammishaddai Ofori highlighted the company's extensive experience working across multiple sectors with local and international partners in Ghana and across Africa. He expressed BDAC's readiness to support IATC and its clients in their business endeavors in Ghana.

Investment Interests

The Trade Commissioner of IATC and leader of the delegation, Dr. Chetna Ilpate expressed strong interest in investing in key sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including health and pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, tourism, mining, and energy.

As part of their visit, the IATC delegation paid a courtesy call on Dr. Okoe Boye, the Minister of Health Designate. During the meeting, Dr. Boye briefed the delegation on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and its role in healthcare cost coverage for registered Ghanaians. Discussions on health sector projects, particularly in cancer care, are expected to commence once Dr. Boye assumes office. The health ministry aims to leverage the IATC – BDAC Ghana Limited partnership to attract investments in cancer care.

The IATC delegation also met with Andrew Agyapa Mercer, former Deputy Minister for Energy and Minister-designate for Tourism, and Michael Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.