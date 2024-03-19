Next article: Why boards need to be evaluated and how to do it

How the massive internet disruptions is affecting businesses and communication

Dr Andrews Ayiku Business News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 03:58



In today's digital age, many businesses rely heavily on the internet to conduct transactions, communicate with customers, and market their products and services.

When the internet is not functioning properly, these activities can grind to a halt, causing significant financial losses and hindering growth opportunities. In this article, I have explored how these disruptions are affecting businesses in Ghana and Africa, from marketing and sales to finance and operations.

Marketing

One of the key areas where internet disruptions are impacting businesses is marketing. In today's digital age, online marketing has become a crucial tool for reaching customers and promoting products and services.

However, with internet disruptions, businesses are finding it difficult to maintain a consistent online presence and engage with their target audience.

This is particularly challenging for organizations that rely heavily on social media platforms and online advertising to reach customers.

With limited access to online platforms, companies are struggling to reach their target audience and engage with potential customers effectively.

This has forced businesses to explore alternative marketing strategies such as traditional advertising, SMS marketing, and direct mail campaigns.

However, these methods are often less cost-effective and less targeted compared to digital marketing. As a result, businesses are facing challenges in maintaining their online presence, connecting with customers, and driving sales in the current digital landscape. It is crucial for businesses to adapt to these disruptions by diversifying their marketing channels and investing in offline marketing tactics to remain competitive in the market.

Sales

Internet disruptions are also affecting sales for businesses. With limited access to the internet, organizations are finding it difficult to process online transactions, communicate with customers, and provide timely updates on product availability.

This can lead to a loss of sales opportunities and a decline in revenue for businesses that rely on e-commerce platforms for selling their products and services. Some businesses are exploring alternative communication channels, such as telephone sales or in-person transactions.

Finance

Many organizations rely on online banking services for managing their finances, mobile banking, making payments, and accessing credit facilities.

With internet disruptions, businesses may experience delays in processing payments, accessing funds, and conducting financial transactions.

This can disrupt cash flow and financial planning for organizations, leading to potential financial losses and challenges in meeting financial obligations.

To mitigate these challenges, businesses are resorting to offline solutions, such as manual record-keeping and in-person transactions, which can be time-consuming.

Operations

Many organizations use online tools and platforms for managing inventory, tracking shipments, communicating with suppliers, and collaborating with team members. With limited internet access, businesses may face challenges in coordinating operations, communicating with stakeholders, and ensuring smooth workflow processes.

This can lead to delays in production, delivery, and customer service, affecting overall business performance and reputation.

As a result, businesses are now forced to explore alternative communication methods and technologies to ensure continuity in their operations during these disruptions.

This highlights the need for improved internet infrastructure and contingency plans to mitigate the impact of such disruptions on businesses in Ghana and Africa.

Conclusion

The ongoing internet disruptions in Ghana and Africa have significantly impacted businesses and communication in the region.

The lack of reliable internet connectivity has hindered the growth of businesses, disrupted supply chains, and affected communication between businesses and their customers. It is imperative for governments and stakeholders to address these challenges to ensure the continued development and success of businesses in the region.

Dr. Andrews Ayiku, Lecturer/SME Industry Coach, University of Professional Studies Accra

