FBN Bank rewards customers with home appliances

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Business News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 09:38

FBN Bank has rewarded 37 of its customers with various household appliances as part of its “Akye (excitement) Deposit and Win” Promotion.

At a ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in Accra on February 1, 2024, the lucky winners were presented with their prizes which included air conditioners, flat screen televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and sound bars.

The promotion allows customers of the bank to win the prizes after depositing a minimum of GH¢550 in their bank accounts and not making withdrawals until March 31, 2024.

Present at the prize presentation ceremony was dancehall/hiplife artiste, Samini, who is the ambassador for the promotion.

Appreciation

The Managing Director of FBN Bank, Victor Yaw Asante, said the promotion was meant to reward and show appreciation to customers for doing business with the bank.

“Our slogan is “You First”, so it is all about the customer. We are giving something back to our customers to show gratitude,” he said.

He said the prize presentation was the second batch of the promotion, with the third and mega one set to take place in March this year.

“With the mega one, customers can win multiple prizes. We call on all our customers to participate in the promotion to enjoy some of the goodies up for grabs” he said.

A customer, Mercy Ampah, who won a washing machine, said she was initially sceptical about the promotion but had a change of mind when she eventually won.

She lauded the bank for rewarding customers, describing the bank as one that took the needs of its customers very seriously.

Another customer, Mrs Elizabeth Jones Sarfo, who also won a washing machine, thanked the bank for providing top-notch services for its customers.