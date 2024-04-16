Previous article: Strategies for SMEs to manage effects of current power fluctuations

Fan Milk Plc post GH¢24m profit last year

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 03:04

Fan Milk Plc posted a profit of GH¢24 million in the 2023 financial year.

This is a recovery from a loss of GH¢41.6 million it recorded the previous year.

The company’s net assets also increased from GH¢205.1 million as at the end of December 31, 2022 to GH¢229 million in the period under review.

During the same period, GH¢7.415 million as against the 2022 figure of GH¢11.704 million was spent on acquiring additional intangible assets and property, plant and equipment to support the company’s operations.

Profile

Fan Milk Plc manufactures and markets dairy products and fruit drinks in Ghana. The company produces a range of frozen strawberry yoghurts, chocolates, ice cream, snacks, ice lollies and citrus drinks under the following brand names; FanYogo, FanChoco, FanIce, FanDango and FanPop.

The company manages a network of independent distributors and agents. Formerly known as Ghana Milk Company Limited, the company changed its name to Fan Milk Limited in 1962.

The company is a subsidiary of Fan Milk International A/S with headquarters in Acca, Ghana and is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.