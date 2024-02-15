Exhibition for food, beverage, packaging industries slated for April — Visitor registration opens

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 15 - 2024 , 04:13

An exhibition and conference dubbed ‘Propak 2024’ to showcase the products and services of players in the food and beverage, print and packaging industries, has been scheduled for April 23 until April 25, this year in Accra.

Orgnaised by Propak Ghana, it is targeted at producers, manufacturers, retailers and consultants working across both industries.

Consequently, the organisers have officially opened visitor registration for the second edition of the twin events.

A release issued in Accra said the exhibition and conference is expected to attract more than 120 global suppliers showcasing their newest machinery equipment and at least 2,500 industry professionals.

“Visitors will have an unmatched opportunity to interact with cutting-edge products and solutions and source equipment aimed at improving their supply chains through live machine demonstrations.

The exhibition hall promises to be packed with many leading international and local companies who will be displaying their innovative equipment and services to key business owners and buyers from across the West African subregion.” The release added.

It said alongside the exhibition, the conference programme will also be held across the three-day period.

The release added that, at the conference, participants can expect to gain exclusive market insights from a line-up of thought-leaders and experts throughout a series of presentations and panel discussions.

“This year, we will be particularly excited to launch the first export masterclass as part of their commitment to engage, support and upskill business professionals from the manufacturing sector operating in Ghana.

This gesture will be aimed at building the capacity business professionals from Ghana’s manufacturing sector for the export market in partnership with the Africa Trade Academy.” The release said.

Partnerships

Propak 2024 will be organised alongside key industry associations and partners such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Institute of Packaging Ghana (IOPG), Ghana Plastics Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) among many others.

These partnerships, the release said, will ensure all areas of industry are aware of the opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike and can grow their networks and learn about new developments affecting the manufacturing sectors.