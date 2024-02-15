Next article: Entrench ethical behaviour in financial institutions — First Dep BoG

50 Women benefit from Access Bank Pitch-a-Thon programme

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Feb - 15 - 2024 , 04:06

FIFTY women entrepreneurs across the country have benefited from season five of Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch-a-thon programme.

The bank’s ‘W’ initiative, is an innovative and empowering programme designed to provide female-owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access finance, world-class business training, as well as mentoring opportunities aimed at growing their businesses.

The top three finalists from the lot -Rosemond Afua Afful of Ayden Ventures, Augustina Asor Tufuor of Tropical Snacks, and Ruth Wewura Guribie of Sava Shea Company Limited- received seed funding of GH¢100,000 each and an IFC-certified mini-MBA programme to scale up their businesses.

Additionally, the 4th to 6th position holders received GH¢10,000 each while the Special MDs award for the eco-friendliest business received GH¢20,000, along with free website design and publicity.

These beneficiaries emerged victorious after a rigorous pitch process within a comprehensive boot camp programme aimed at empowering women-led start-ups and providing essential resources and support for their success.

The programme is implemented in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and GOPA Agriculture and Finance Consultants (AFC).

Bridge-in agric loans

Speaking at the graduation ceremony last Saturday in Accra, the Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking, Pearl Nkrumah, said the Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon, now in its fifth season, aims to inspire and empower female entrepreneurs.

She said last year's focus was on supporting women entrepreneurs in the agric and agri-related sectors, adding that approximately 130 women-owned businesses have benefited from the programme.

Recognising the challenge many women entrepreneurs face in accessing funds, she said the bank was partnering with Mastercard Foundation to offer affordable loans at highly discounted rates, providing a crucial stepping stone to scale up their businesses.

“In our commitment to your success, we will continue to leverage strategic partnerships to develop your skill sets and create platforms for you to engage with equity investors for further business growth.

We are excited to unveil the W Marketplace, an e-commerce platform that will connect you with buyers and enhance your market reach,” Ms Nkrumah said.

The Group Head, Retail Banking, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, congratulated the top 50 dynamic entrepreneurs who have triumphed in the 2023 Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon Programme.

“Your journey thus far is a testament to your unwavering commitment and resilience in propelling your businesses forward, thereby contributing significantly to the economic development of our nation,” she said.

She explained that the bank sees its interactions with clients as opportunities for meaningful changes and development rather than just financial exchanges.

She said the Womenpreneur Alumni group will be introduced to unite all finalists from 2020 to the present, fostering a powerful community of shared experiences and mutual support.

“As we move forward, Access Bank remains dedicated to supporting you not only financially, but also through our W Academy.

Expect a plethora of valuable offerings, including business support services, tailor-made training, personalised mentoring, coaching and enhanced access to markets,” Mrs Asante-Asiedu added.