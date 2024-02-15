SIGA pledges support to make CBG more profitable, efficient

CONSOLIDATED Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has been commended by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) for showcasing commendable compliance and a consistent track record of positive returns.

Acting Director-General of SIGA, John Boadu, gave the commendation when he paid a working visit to CBG as part of his familiarisation visit to some state agencies.

He pledged SIGA’s commitment to assist CBG to maximise profits and operational efficiency, adding that SIGA was fully prepared to collaborate with the bank to achieve its objectives as a prominent indigenous financial institution.

The SIGA boss further encouraged CBG to share its success story with the Ghanaian public to underscore its substantial contributions to the country.

Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Addo, expressed gratitude to Mr Boadu and his team for the visit highlighting the significance of close cooperation between regulatory bodies and state institutions to effectively address emerging challenges while maintaining cordiality.

Brief

SIGA was established to facilitate performance management in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and other prescribed bodies within the framework of government policy, to ensure that they operate efficiently, effectively, and profitably thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.

CBG is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana and operates as a universal bank with 114 branches in 13 regions of Ghana. The bank has strong government support, a large SME client network and a pool of diverse talent.