DBG Bank receives German delegation

Apr - 16 - 2024

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has received a delegation from Germany’s Bundestag (Federal Parliament) to discuss green finance and investment opportunities in the country.

The German delegation was led by Member of Parliament for the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Volkmar Klein, and the state's former Finance Minister, Lutz Lienenkämper.

They were joined by Deputy Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Ghana, Ramona Simon and some officials from KfW Development Bank.

The DBG team, led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mensah-Baah, shared insights into the bank’s operational strategies and its vision for a transformative impact in collaboration with its partners.

Discussions during the meeting spanned DBG’s forward-looking initiatives, including the Green Finance and Investment Facility and the DBG Guarantee product, highlighting

DBG’s commitment to fostering economic resilience and sustainability.

The Green Credit Line (financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), implemented by KfW) is envisaged to start implementation

in the second quarter of 2024 in Ghana and is expected to complement DBG’s efforts in green financing.

Reflecting on the discussions, Michael Mensah-Baah said the German Government, through KfW, has been very supportive of DBG and its efforts to foster economic growth by empowering local businesses.

“We have had fruitful discussions on our operations, our agenda for 2024 and how we are positioned for greater impact through our lending activities and technical assistance to local businesses in collaboration with our partner banks and agencies respectively.”

“We look forward to our ongoing collaboration and believe that together with our German partners, we will be able to deliver significant transformation. We are primed for this,” he stated.

For his part, Volkmar Klein, commended DBG on the work it was doing in Ghana.

3i summit

A focal point of the visit was the introduction of the upcoming 3i Africa Summit, slated for May 13-15, 2024, in Accra.

This summit promises to be a ground-breaking event, focusing on technology opportunities within Africa’s financial sector.

It aims to explore market dynamics, the leapfrogging of legacy technologies, and the crucial dialogues needed at the intersection of policy, finance and technology.

With a core emphasis on inclusion and sustainability, the 3i Africa Summit aspires to drive meaningful discourse and actionable insights for the continent's financial ecosystem.