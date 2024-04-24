Next article: Open Institute of Technology set to roll out new programmes to support Africa's digital transformation efforts

Open up the new era of solar; making the most of every ray - Huawei FusionSolar Ghana Partner Summit 2024

Huawei Digital Power has held the maiden edition of its FusionSolar Partner Summit in Accra, Ghana.

The Summit themed, ‘Lighting Up a Greener Africa’, was aimed at bringing together Huawei Digital Power channel partners to release its latest sustainable energy solutions in the industry.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tommy Liang, the Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, indicated that, Huawei as a corporate entity is committed to leveraging technological innovations to promote sustainable energy solutions and contribute to the global energy transition.

According to him, the company is committed to investing in Ghana through collaboration with local enterprises to help develop solutions tailored to the needs of the local market. “Our vision for partnership is built on the belief that collaboration with Ghana’s local channel partners can not only facilitate technology localization but also create jobs, cultivate professional talent, and achieve mutual success. We are dedicated to supporting our partners through professional training and market development initiatives.”

Mr. David Bian President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, also indicated that, “With the continuous improvement of photovoltaic generation efficiency and lower prices, the era of ‘PV+ Storage parity’ is coming, and PV + energy storage will become the most economical and universal form of power. Huawei is the leading industry supplier that can provide full-scenario solar solutions. As a leading vendor in the ICT industry, Huawei's Digital Power brings valuable additions to the transformation of the energy industry based on 4T—Bit, Thermal, Watt, Battery technologies. This means that for the long-term development of the PV industry, Huawei can provide partners with strong support of "Innovative Portfolio, Quality, Delivery, Service, OEM Brand and Training support".

He further indicated that, “Facing the booming market prospects of the PV industry, Huawei Digital Power will continue to deepen its ecological strategy, adhering to the principles of "shared benefits as the bridge, integrity as the foundation, and rules as the guarantee”.

Mr. Jeffery Zhang, Channel President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region unveiled the company’s channel partner policy based on "trust, profit, simplicity, and growth", in line with its commitment to achieving mutually beneficial outcomes with partners in an integrated ecosystem.

The ecosystem partner policies are capability-driven, based on four ‘PSEE’ measures that is- Profitability: to secure the profitability of partners; Simplicity: to simplify policies and processes for easier cooperation; Enablement: to improve partner capabilities continuously; and Ecosystem: to invest in ecosystem development. Huawei Digital Power also outlined trends in the global smart PV industry, including growth in smart string inverters for which Huawei is the principal promoter globally.

Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power Eastern Africa Region outlined Huawei’s commitment to increase R&D investment in smart PV, to bring low-carbon and cleaner green energy to more people, families, and organizations in our commitment to bring clean energy to every person, home, and organization.

All-Scenario Smart PV+ESS Solutions introduced at the event:

Residential Smart PV Solution: A Home That Always Shines

• Huawei Residential Smart PV Solution optimizes energy yield, storage, consumption, and safety to ensure electricity self-sufficiency.

• Residential Smart PV & ESS Solutions: Power-M and Luna. The LUNA is a one-stop solution which offers stable and reliable power to homes, offices and apartments. Power-M is an all-in-one modular Smart String Energy Storage system, with multi-scenario applications, such as apartments, business outlets, homes or villas, and it is a hybrid power solution which integrates grid, solar, Diesel Generator (DG) and battery.

Commercial & Industrial Smart PV Solution: One-stop for a Sustainable Business

• For commercial and industrial (C&I) users, the energy storage products, such as LUNA2000-200KWH, have been highlighted which features security and efficiency, simple O&M, and added power revenue.

• Huawei Smart String ESS solutions, which include the LUNA 200kWh, LUNA 1MWh, LUNA 2MWh, and Power-S. These Huawei Smart String ESS solutions provide more safety, longer product life, more usable energy, simplified O&M and provide independent battery racks and packs control, compared to Central ESS solutions.

Utility Smart PV&ESS Solution: Enabling PV Electricity as a Main Energy Source

• Huawei Digital Power employs “Artifical intelligence (AI) + grid forming technology” to create intelligent PV + ESS generator, utilizing three major stability reconstruction technologies, namely voltage stability reconstruction, frequency stability reconstruction, and power angle stability reconstruction. It serves as a crucial core solution for addressing the weak power grids in Africa and is the optimal choice for large-scale bases.

At the summit, some of key partners also shared the energy experience of their partnership and cooperation with Huawei, based on Huawei’s premium product solutions, extensive channel policy and their notable projects. Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power Eastern Africa Region

Partnership is the key in the new era of solar. With the spirit of creating a low carbon society, Huawei pledges to create a better, greener future with its partners in the spirit of lighting up a greener Africa.