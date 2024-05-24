Featured

Ghana Premier League: Fallen giants Hearts and Kotoko set for low-key Super Clash

May - 24 - 2024

Ghanaian powerhouses Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak renew their historic rivalry this Sunday, but with little more than pride at stake.

The Baba Yara Stadium will host the once-vibrant "Super Clash" at 3 pm, with both teams mathematically out of the title race and languishing in mid-table. Kotoko sit 10th with 44 points from 30 games, while Hearts trail by two points in 12th.

Despite their struggles, victory would secure bragging rights for their passionate supporters.

Pressure on the managers

Both managers face mounting pressure following a string of disappointing results. Hearts' Aboubakar Ouattara could desperately use a win to climb above Kotoko and potentially save his job. Ouattara's counterpart, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, also faced fan unrest in April after a seven-game winless run. Kotoko's recent form has improved, but a defeat to Berekum Chelsea ended their three-game unbeaten streak.

Recent form

Both sides come into the match with inconsistent form, having only managed two wins in their last five games. Hearts will be looking to avenge a 2-3 home defeat to Kotoko in the first leg, where Stephen Mukwala scored twice for the Porcupine Warriors.

Head-to-head

Despite not winning away at Kotoko since 2018, Hearts fans hold onto a glimmer of hope, having secured 15 points on the road this season (4th best in the league). Kotoko, on the other hand, have been strong at home recently, winning their last two league games without conceding.

Key players

Mukwala, who has scored in Kotoko's last three league matches, will be a threat for the hosts. Hearts will rely on youngster Hamza Issah, who has netted 12 goals this season.