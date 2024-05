Featured

Barcelona sacks Xavi Hernandez

Eurosport Sports News May - 24 - 2024 , 12:44

Xavi Hernandez's eventful tenure at Barcelona has come to an end after the La Liga giants announced that he would be leaving the club.

It is a stunning turn of events, with Xavi recently performing a U-turn and promising to remain at Barcelona for the foreseeable future after claiming he would resign from his role at the end of the campaign.

more to follow...