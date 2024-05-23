‘Let’s allow these young boys to make mistakes’ – Laryea Kingston

Head coach of the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, has called for support for his players after their win over Benin in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

The Black Starlets lashed their Beninois counterparts by 2-0 in their final group game in the ongoing tournament on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Ghana Stadium to go top of Group A.

Despite the win, concerns were raised over some elementary mistakes the players made in the two games played so far.

Head coach of the side, Laryea Kingston, has since jumped to the defence of his players insisting, they are kids and must be allowed to make mistakes and learn from them.

“In this part of the world, we focus more on results. But this age group is just for development. Any win or qualification for a major tournament is a bonus,” Laryea said. For me, we have to develop the boys, give them that confidence to play. If my player makes mistake at this age, it’s part of his development," he said.

“We have to encourage them to be able to have confidence, make mistakes and learn from the mistakes. So, for me, stopping them from doing what they are doing isn’t the best because it’s not good for their development,” he added.

Laryea’s side are through to the semi-finals of the tournament and will lock horns with Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 25.