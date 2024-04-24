Fatawu Issahaku bags hat-trick against Southampton

Apr - 24 - 2024

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku dazzled with a remarkable hat-trick, propelling Leicester City closer to a swift return to the Premier League as they dominated Southampton 5-0 in a Tuesday night clash.

The Foxes now stand on the cusp of promotion, needing just a victory in either of their final two matches against Preston or Blackburn to secure their place. Moreover, their Premier League comeback could be sealed as soon as Friday if Leeds falter against QPR.

Issahaku's composed low strike gave Leicester a well-deserved lead in the first half, showcasing their dominance against a struggling Southampton side. Although the Saints improved after halftime, they were outclassed by Leicester's clinical performance, highlighted by Wilfred Ndidi's powerful header that doubled the lead.

A sensational second goal from Issahaku followed, followed by his assist to Jamie Vardy's 18th goal of the season. Vardy then returned the favor, setting up Issahaku for his third goal, completing his hat-trick in style.

This triumph propels Leicester four points clear at the top, maintaining their pursuit of reaching 100 points this season.

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves Southampton in fourth place, still within mathematical reach of matching second-placed Leeds on points. However, Leeds' vastly superior goal difference means that a draw against QPR or an Ipswich victory at Hull would likely relegate Southampton to the play-offs.

Issahaku, currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been a linchpin for Leicester during their promotion campaign, contributing six goals and 12 assists, underlining his importance to the team's success.