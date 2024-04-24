Next article: Black Bombers to participate in New Zealand tourney

Preko, others get national team appointments

Daily Graphic Sports News Apr - 24 - 2024 , 10:09

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled its new coaching line-up for the national youth teams, with a trio of experienced mentors taking charge of the country's budding football talents.

Yaw Preko, Nurudeen Amadu and Abdul Karim Zito have been appointed to lead the under-15, under-18, and under-19 male teams respectively, marking a strategic shift in the GFA's approach to nurturing young talent and strengthening the foundation of football development in Ghana.

Yaw Preko, a former Black Stars winger with a decorated playing career, has been entrusted with the role of head coach for the national under-15 boys team. Preko brings a wealth of experience, having represented Ghana internationally and played for esteemed clubs such as Belgium's Anderlecht and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Coaching journey

His coaching journey within Ghana's national setup includes stints as head coach of the under-20 team and assistant coach for the under-17 squad. Assisting Preko in his new role would be Awudu Issaka, a former under-17 World Cup winner and founder of the Royal Awudu Issaka Academy, along with Mubarak Gado, whose coaching acumen adds depth to the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Zito, a highly experienced coach renowned for his talent development expertise, has been tasked with leading the newly established national under-19 male team.

Zito's coaching journey began at the prestigious Feyenoord Academy, and he has since achieved notable success with Ghana's top clubs, including Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Track record

His track record includes guiding Ghana to victory in the under-20 WAFU Championship in 2020 and clinching the under-20 AFCON title in 2021. Zito will also be supported by Eric Bekoe.

Nurudeen Amadu, currently the head coach of Premier League leaders, FC Samartex 1996, will lead the male under-18 national team, drawing on his experience as a former Ghana under-17 assistant coach under Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2014.

Hamza Mohammed Obeng, the head coach of Vision FC, will serve as his assistant, while James Nanor, a former national star, will take on the role of Goalkeepers' coach.