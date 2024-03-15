African Games: Medals flow for Team Ghana in armwrestling

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 15 - 2024 , 13:28

Nigerian Mausi Zannu pulled her Ghanaian opponent Rachel Lankai Lankai to win the first gold medal in this year's Armwrestling event at the African Games - Accra 2023.

Zannu won the gold in the women's 55kilogramme (kg) final after pulling Lankai's arm down in the left arm contest.

Lankai came second, winning Ghana's third silver medal at this African Games.

Her compatriot, Mabel Yeboah also came third winning a bronze medal in the same category.

Armwrestling which has been gaining popularity across the African continent is making its debut at this year's African Games.

In the women's 60kg category, it was an all Ghana affair in the final with Blessing Abeka ending her compatriot Phildaus Bukari for the gold.

In the women's 65kg category, Beninois Marie Laleye made easy work of Ghanaian Roselyn Lartey in the final to claim the gold.

Action is still ongoing with left hand contests with the men yet to reach the medal conests.

Results;

Women 55kg

Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) - gold

Rachel Lankai (Ghana) - silver

Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) - bronze

Women 60 kg

Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold

Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) - silver

Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) - bronze

Women 65kg

Marie Laleye (Benin) - gold

Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) - silver

55kg men final

Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) - gold

Daniel Acquah (Ghana) - silver

Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) - bronze

Men 60kg final

Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) - gold

Henry Otoo (Ghana) - silver

Abdul Issahak (Ghana) - bronze

90kg men

Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold

Patrick Anzoye - Silver

Issah (GHANA) - bronze