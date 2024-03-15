African Games: Medals flow for Team Ghana in armwrestling
Nigerian Mausi Zannu pulled her Ghanaian opponent Rachel Lankai Lankai to win the first gold medal in this year's Armwrestling event at the African Games - Accra 2023.
Zannu won the gold in the women's 55kilogramme (kg) final after pulling Lankai's arm down in the left arm contest.
Lankai came second, winning Ghana's third silver medal at this African Games.
Her compatriot, Mabel Yeboah also came third winning a bronze medal in the same category.
Armwrestling which has been gaining popularity across the African continent is making its debut at this year's African Games.
In the women's 60kg category, it was an all Ghana affair in the final with Blessing Abeka ending her compatriot Phildaus Bukari for the gold.
In the women's 65kg category, Beninois Marie Laleye made easy work of Ghanaian Roselyn Lartey in the final to claim the gold.
Action is still ongoing with left hand contests with the men yet to reach the medal conests.
Results;
Women 55kg
Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) - gold
Rachel Lankai (Ghana) - silver
Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) - bronze
Women 60 kg
Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold
Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) - silver
Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) - bronze
Women 65kg
Marie Laleye (Benin) - gold
Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) - silver
55kg men final
Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) - gold
Daniel Acquah (Ghana) - silver
Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) - bronze
Men 60kg final
Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) - gold
Henry Otoo (Ghana) - silver
Abdul Issahak (Ghana) - bronze
90kg men
Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold
Patrick Anzoye - Silver
Issah (GHANA) - bronze