Golf: Augustine Manasseh Clinches 2024 President's Putter Trophy

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 15 - 2024 , 13:14

Professional golfer Augustine Manasseh emerged victorious in the 2024 President's Putter tournament, securing the prestigious trophy with a total score of 277 at the Celebrity Golf Course in Sakumono last Saturday.

The four-day event, spanning from March 6 to March 9, witnessed Manasseh's exceptional performance, resulting in a seven under par 284, with consistent scores of 65, 70, 71, and 71 across each day of the tournament.

In his third year as a professional golfer, Manasseh outshone a field of 22 competitors, including Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, who secured second place with 282, and Yaw Barry, finishing third with 283 points, to claim the coveted trophy and accompanying cash prize.

Following his victory, Manasseh expressed his joy at clinching his second title of the year, having previously triumphed at the Tema Country Golf Club three weeks ago. He revealed his primary aim for the season is to represent Ghana in international golf tournaments.

Among the other notable winners were Afi Amezado, who claimed victory in the Ladies Group A event, reserved for golfers with handicap indexes up to 15.9. Angel Obani emerged victorious in the Group B category for ladies with handicap indexes between 16.0 to 54.0. In the Men's division, Wang Shu secured the Group A title, while Joseph Boatey claimed the Group B crown. Esther Antwi and Michael Aggrey were also among the winners on the day.

CAPTION: Augustine Manasseh (right) receiving his prize from Mr Tang Hang, the Chairman of the trophy presentation ceremony.