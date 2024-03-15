African Games LOC Chairman optimistic about Ghana's medal prospects

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 15 - 2024 , 13:01

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the African Games - Accra 2023, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, is hopeful that Team Ghana will win more medals than it did at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the Official Welcome Ceremony for the 13th African Games yesterday at the African Games Village, University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Ofosu Asare said the target was for the country to better its medal haul from the 2019 African Games.

Ghana won two gold medals, two silver medals, and nine bronze medals, finishing in 15th place in Morocco.

"We want to improve on what we did in Morocco and, Insha'Allah, we shall do it," Dr. Ofosu Asare said.

Team Ghana currently has five medals after 11 days of competition.

**Flag Raising**

The opening day of the colorful three-day ceremony saw the hoisting of the flags of 16 of the 49 participating countries, with the Ghana Police Band in attendance to play the national anthem of each country.

The countries included: Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Eswatini.

The remaining flags will be hoisted in two batches of 17 flags on the second and third days respectively, at 10 a.m. on each day.

Also in attendance were athletes and officials from the countries, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobbie, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, as well as traditional leaders from the Ga State.

Speaking about the significance of the ceremony, Dr. Ofosu Asare said the ceremony was to recognize the importance of national pride associated with the flags of the participating countries.

He assured the athletes of the utmost respect, hospitality, and security during their stay in the country.

For his part, Mr. Ussif assured the athletes of a memorable and unforgettable Games, urging them to enjoy their stay in Accra.

"Use this opportunity to make new friends, partnerships, and network. Ghana is your home; you can enjoy everything. Ghana is your country, and Africa is one."

Assuring the athletes of their safety during their time in Ghana, he also urged them to follow all the rules associated with being a resident of the African Games Village.

The Mayor of Accra urged the athletes to use the opportunity to explore the capital, visit tourist sites, and invest in traditional artifacts that will remind them of their time in Africa when they leave the country.

In an address on behalf of the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru, the Paramount Chief of Abola, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, congratulated the LOC for organizing Africa's flagship multi-sport competition in the capital.

He said through the Games, barriers to African unity, socialization, and cultural exchange would be broken down.