Stanbic Bank donates GHS200,000 to African Games LOC

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 15 - 2024 , 12:26

Stanbic Bank Ghana has given the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Games - Accra 2023 a timely boost, presenting a cheque of GHS200,000 to complement the government's efforts in organizing the Games.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony yesterday in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr. Kwamina Asomaning, said his outfit was happy to join the LOC to put Ghana on the map through the Games.

He mentioned that the values of sports align with the vision of the bank, particularly in the area of socio-economic development.

"Ghana is looking forward to promoting sport on the continent, which is worth supporting. We are aware that the government would need some support to be successful with the Games, hence the need to augment what the government and stakeholders have invested in the Games," he added.

He also mentioned the bank's commitment to the development of sports, citing Stanbic's investment in various sporting disciplines including swimming, tennis, and volleyball.

He said their support for the African Games was timely as it provided the opportunity for the bank to diversify its focus.

"We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to ensuring that Ghana restores its dominance in sports," he added.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, on behalf of the LOC and the government, expressed appreciation to Stanbic Bank for the timely intervention.

He noted that the support came at a time when the state was about to pay the per diems of Ghanaian athletes, and it would go a long way to assist in that regard.

"We have over 500 athletes from Team Ghana to be taken care of as we look forward to winning more medals at the competition," he added.

He called on other corporate bodies to come on board to support the African Games, stating that "government cannot do it alone and would need everyone on board."

"There are over 3000 guests, officials, and volunteers on board. It's a huge responsibility for the government and we count on corporate Ghana," he added.

For his part, the Executive Chairperson of the LOC, Dr. Kweku Ofosu Asare, said the country had incurred a lot of expenditure, therefore he was grateful to Stanbic for the assistance.