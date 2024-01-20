AFCON 2023: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ruled out of Egypt's next two games

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 13:23

Egypt's hopes in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B face a setback as Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool forward and captain will be sidelined for the crucial match against Cape Verde on Monday due to a hamstring injury.

Salah, 31, was forced to leave the pitch before half-time during the 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday, and subsequent tests confirmed the hamstring injury.

The Egyptian Football Association announced that Salah will miss both the Cape Verde game and a potential last-16 tie if Egypt qualifies.

"Tests on Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egypt national team, proved that he suffered a hamstring injury and will miss the next two matches of the team at the Afcon," the Egyptian Football Association said.

To secure progression, Egypt, seven-time African champions, must defeat already-qualified Cape Verde in their upcoming match.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed concern about the severity of Salah's hamstring issue, noting that the forward rarely experiences such setbacks. Salah's absence is a significant blow to Egypt, who have struggled in the tournament, collecting two points from two matches.

Salah, who is close to reaching 100 caps for Egypt, scored a crucial last-gasp penalty against Mozambique, securing a 2-2 draw in their opening match. Egypt, under pressure after a slow start, twice came from behind in the draw with Ghana.

The loss of Salah adds to the challenges for Egypt, aiming for their eighth African Cup of Nations title. Their last triumph in the tournament occurred in 2010, a year before Salah made his international debut. Salah's potential return to the tournament hinges on Egypt advancing to the quarter-finals scheduled for February 2 or 3.