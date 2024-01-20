AFCON 2023: Cameroun coach Rigobert Song refuses to blame Andre Onana for Senegal defeat

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 13:14

Cameroun's coach, Rigobert Song, has chosen not to single out goalkeeper Andre Onana for criticism despite their team's significant 3-1 loss to Senegal.

Onana, who missed the tournament's opening game due to a delayed departure from Manchester United, returned to the starting lineup for the Friday match but was unable to prevent Senegal from securing a decisive victory.

Following the defeat, Onana faced scrutiny from fans for his role in Senegal's third goal, a late strike by Sadio Mane.

Despite the criticism, Song refrained from blaming individuals and took responsibility for the team's performance, emphasizing that Senegal outperformed them. He expressed confidence in his players, stating, "We must recognize that Senegal was better than us. The next match we will win and qualify for the next round."

Cameroun's current position is third in Group C, placing them outside the automatic qualification spots. Even a victory against the bottom-placed team, The Gambia, might not be sufficient to secure a top-two position. Song's team could be reliant on progressing as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Reflecting on the game, Onana acknowledged missed opportunities and emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes. Despite the challenging situation, he expressed determination, stating, "We are a great nation, with an important match coming up, and we are going to give everything. We know very well that it's going to be difficult, that's why we're here, and we will assume our responsibilities."

On the prospect of potential elimination, Onana remained optimistic, emphasizing the need to recognize the quality of the opposing team, the African champion. He pointed out that the team played better in the last 45 minutes and highlighted the learning opportunities from the match.

If Cameroon faces an early exit from AFCON, Onana would return to Manchester United before the end of the month. Their upcoming schedule includes a match against Wolves on February 1 and a visit from West Ham three days later.