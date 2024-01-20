AFCON 2023: Tanzania suspends Manager Adel Amrouche following CAF ban

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 13:30

Tanzania has suspended manager Adel Amrouche following an eight-match ban imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The ban resulted from a complaint by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) about remarks made by Amrouche after Tanzania's match against Morocco in Group F at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, which Morocco won 3-0.

Amrouche's suspension by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is linked to comments where he alleged that Morocco had influence within CAF, manipulating match scheduling and officiating. The coach had previously criticized the RMFF's influence in African football before the start of Afcon.

Hemed Suleiman Ali has been appointed as the interim manager of the Taifa Stars, with support from Juma Mgunda. Tanzania, making their third appearance at the AFCON finals, is aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time. They will face Zambia in their second group game in San Pedro on Sunday.

Amrouche took charge of Tanzania in March 2023 and guided them to Afcon by securing a crucial point in his birth country, Algeria, during the final qualifying match. The 55-year-old manager has previously managed teams like Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Kenya, Libya, and Botswana.

TFF president Wallace Karia distanced the organization from Amrouche's comments earlier, emphasizing that they do not agree with his statements and asserting that Caf follows its procedures independently. Amrouche had previously softened his stance, acknowledging Morocco's football prowess and expressing respect for their achievements.