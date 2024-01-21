AFCON 2023: Kudus continues to shine, but can he lift Ghana alone?

Kweku Zurek, Abidjan

Mohammed Kudus' electrifying brace against Egypt served as a stark reminder of his world-class talent. But even his brilliance might not be enough to carry Ghana beyond the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Black Stars need a collective awakening to realize their AFCON dreams.

Kudus: A beacon in the darkness, yet a weighty burden

Returning from an injury which has kept him out of action since December 28, 2023, Kudus transformed Ghana's attack against Egypt. His mesmerizing goals—one a stunning long-range strike, the other a deflected curler—were conjured from seemingly nothing, showcasing his ability to create magic out of thin air.

Kudus has scored 13 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions this term, along with two assists for West Ham United.

However, Ghana's over-reliance on Kudus for both creativity and goals is a cause for concern. The team's struggles in their opening defeat to Cape Verde, managing only one shot on target from a total of 10 shots, starkly highlighted this dependency.

With the West Ham United man in the Ghana team against Egypt, despite being dominated in possession, Ghana managed five shots on target from 11 total shots.

Beyond Kudus: A team in need of unity and tactical clarity

While Kudus' introduction sparked life into Ghana's attack, others must step up to share the burden. Offensive talents like Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew need to be more effectively integrated into the team's strategy.

Williams' trademark runs into the centre from the right flank often go ignored a source of visible frustration for the Atletic Bilbao man. While Ayew's dribbling and crossing ability from the left flank—a proven supply route for goals at both club and national level—are underutilized.

Chris Hughton's side despite scoring from a corner kick in their opening game against Cape Verde have also struggled to utilise their set-pieces.

Hughton at a press briefing today in Abidjan said he had worked on set-pieces before the tournament, suggesting that Ghana was due another set-piece goal soon.

Defensively, Ghana must eradicate costly individual errors. The defensive mix-up that gifted Cape Verde a victory and the lapses in concentration that led to Egypt's equalizers cannot be repeated. A more coordinated pressing system from the front spearheaded by Antoine Semenyo is also crucial to prevent opponents from exploiting gaps in midfield.

Mozambique: A final hurdle and a chance for redemption

Ghana faces a must-win encounter against Mozambique to salvage their AFCON hopes on Monday at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium (Ebimpé Olympic Stadium) in Abidjan. But defeating Mozambique is only the first step.

For Ghana to conquer their group-stage demons and progress deeper into the tournament, they need more than Kudus' brilliance. A collective effort, a tighter defence, and a consistent offensive threat from multiple sources are crucial. The time for individual reliance is over; Ghana must rediscover their unity and tactical clarity to unleash their true potential.

Kudus has ignited a spark. It is time for the rest of the Black Stars to fan those flames into an inferno.