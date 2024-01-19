AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus disappointed despite brace in Ghana's draw with Egypt

Kweku Zurek Jan - 19 - 2024

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus scored a remarkable brace but expressed disappointment after Ghana's 2-2 draw against Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (2023 AFCON).

Returning from an injury that sidelined him in the opening match, Kudus announced his presence with a stunning long-range strike on the brink of halftime.

He even rescued Ghana after an equalizer, curling another brilliant goal into the net.

Despite his individual brilliance, defensive errors twice cost Ghana the lead, leaving Kudus frustrated with the missed opportunity.

"I'm happy to be back," he said, "but it's a mixed feeling. We made careless mistakes that nullified my goals. We need to win the next game and see what happens."

With a must-win match against Mozambique approaching, Kudus remains optimistic about Ghana's ultimate goal. "We are not out," he declared. "Our objective is still to take the trophy home."