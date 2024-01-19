VIDEO: Chris Hughton - Why I subbed substitute Osman Bukari in Egypt clash

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 19 - 2024 , 02:05

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has faced questions after substituting Osman Bukari following a costly mistake in their 2-2 draw against Egypt at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (2023 AFCON).

Defensive errors plagued Ghana as they surrendered the lead twice, the second time after Bukari, coming on for Inaki Williams lost possession for Egypt's equalizer. While Williams had made a similar error earlier, Hughton defended his decision to withdraw Bukari.

"We have great faith in Osman," Hughton stated, acknowledging Bukari's usual impactful appearances off the bench, including his World Cup goal against Portugal. "But the emotions of the game seemed to get to him after the mistake, affecting his performance on the field."

Hughton stressed the decision wasn't based on a lack of appreciation for Bukari's character and commitment. "He's a dedicated and honest player," he said. "Sometimes, as a coach, you have to make tough calls based on what you see happening in the moment."

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Mozambique in their final group game on Monday.