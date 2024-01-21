Legends inspire Black Stars ahead of crucial AFCON clash

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 21 - 2024 , 11:45

Four illustrious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions, Rev. Osei Kofi, James Kuuku Dadzie, Kofi Pare, and Willie Klutse, graced the Black Stars' training ground in BengerVille on Saturday, instilling motivation ahead of their pivotal Group B encounter with Mozambique scheduled for Monday.

These revered icons, veterans of Ghana's football glory, have been fervently supporting the national team throughout the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

Among them, Rev. Osei Kofi, a legendary figure from Asante Kotoko, was a joint top scorer in the 1965 AFCON, propelling Ghana to victory for the second time. He also secured the third-highest goal tally in the 1968 edition.

Kofi Pare, a remarkable athlete, not only participated in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but also contributed to Ghana's 1965 AFCON triumph, boasting an unmatched feat of scoring six goals in a single match – a record etched in Ghana's football history.

James Kuuku Dadzie, hailed as one of Ghana's finest central defenders, played pivotal roles in the 1978 and 1980 African Cup of Nations victories, contributing to Ghana's unprecedented three-time triumph in the competition. Not only a stalwart on the field, Kuuku Dadzie has also left his mark as a coach for teams like the Black Queens, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs, and Tema Youth SC.

Willie Klutse, part of the 1978 Ghana squad that clinched victory on home soil, including a goal against Nigeria, currently serves as the Technical Director of former Premier League side Inter Allies Football Club.

The presence of these legends has been a constant source of inspiration for the Black Stars, with their unwavering support witnessed in the stands during the group games against Cape Verde and Egypt.

As Ghana prepares for the crucial clash with Mozambique at Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe on Monday, January 22, 2024, the spirits are high, fueled by the rich legacy and encouragement bestowed upon them by these football luminaries.