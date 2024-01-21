AFCON 2023: Ashimeru's progress boosts Ghana's hopes for Mozambique clash

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 21 - 2024 , 11:21

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru's injury scare has eased ahead of the Black Stars' crucial Africa Cup of Nations clash against Mozambique on Monday.

Ashimeru, a key cog in Chris Hughton's midfield, picked up a knock in the first half of Thursday's 2-2 draw against Egypt and was substituted early in the second half.

Concerns immediately arose over his availability for the do-or-die encounter with Mozambique, where victory is Ghana's only hope of avoiding a second consecutive group-stage exit at the AFCON. However, the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) update offers a glimmer of hope.

According to the GFA, Ashimeru has made "significant progress" in his recovery. He underwent thorough assessments both immediately after the Egypt game and again on Friday, with the medical team expressing confidence in his improvement. Further evaluation is scheduled for Saturday afternoon before the team's training session.

The news provides a major boost to Ghana's midfield options. Ashimeru, who plays for Belgian club Anderlecht, has started both of Ghana's opening AFCON games and his presence against Mozambique would be a significant advantage. His ball-carrying abilities and passing range are crucial to Ghana's attacking rhythm, and his absence would leave a noticeable void in midfield.

While the GFA remains cautious, Ashimeru's progress is undoubtedly positive news for Ghanaian fans and coach Hughton. The Black Stars face a must-win scenario against Mozambique, and Ashimeru's potential inclusion could play a pivotal role in determining their fate at the tournament.

With his recovery on the right track, Ghana's hopes for a triumphant return against Mozambique have received a much-needed lift.