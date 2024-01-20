AFCON 2023: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse hospitalized for stomach pain following victory

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 20 - 2024 , 21:09

The coach of the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Aliou Cisse, was hospitalized on Friday night due to stomach pain.

The head coach of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions has since rejoined the team after undergoing tests that returned reassuring results, according to a statement from the Senegalese Football Federation on Saturday.

Earlier on the same day, Cisse's team secured a 3-1 victory against Cameroon, securing their place in the last 16 of the 2023 tournament.

Despite this, Cisse experienced health issues and was attended to by medical staff in Yamoussoukro, where Senegal played both of their opening matches.

Cisse, a former Senegal defender, took charge in March 2015 and led Senegal to their first AFCON triumph two years later after reaching the final under his guidance. He previously oversaw a convincing 3-0 win against The Gambia at the start of their campaign.

The statement emphasized that Cisse has returned to the team after receiving medical attention, and he is expected to lead Senegal in their final group stage match against Guinea on Tuesday (17:00 GMT). The team aims to maintain focus and secure the top spot in Group C.