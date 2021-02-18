We’re not behind injunction — Assembly members

Two individuals alleged to have placed an injunction on the Council of State elections in the Bono East Region have dissociated themselves from the case.
They have subsequently filed separate writs at the Sunyani High Court for their names to be struck out of the writ placing an injunction on the elections.
According to the Presiding Member of the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly, Mr Paul Adu Frimpong, and the Assembly Member for the Dwenewoho Electoral Area in the Kintampo North Municipality, Mr Issah Mubarack, they had no knowledge about the writ.
Context
The Bono East Region failed to take part in the February 12, 2021 exercise to elect representatives of the 16 regions on the Council of State.
That was because three assemblymen placed an interlocutory injunction before the Sunyani High Court to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from going ahead with the exercise in the region.
They are Kennedy Afolabi, Assemblyman for Atebubu Ahenfie, Issah Mubarack and Paul Adu Frimpong, both members of the Kintampo North District Assembly.
Motion
But in a motion at the Sunyani High Court, Mr Frimpong denied knowledge of any writ.
"I deny all the paragraphs in the motion for the interlocutory injunction," he said, stressing that "I have never given my consent, concurrence, authority, etc. to the said lawyer to issue any writ on my behalf and also a Motion on Notice for the interlocutory injunction.
"That flowing from the statements supra, I pray that processes issued in my name without my expressed consent be declared a nullity and of no effect," the writ stated.
Mubarack
For his part, Mr Mubarack also denied all the paragraphs in the motion which placed the injunction on the conduct of the Bono East Council of State election.
He also prayed that processes issued in his name without his consent be declared a nullity and of no effect.
Background
An interlocutory injunction was placed on the holding of the elections on Friday, February 12, 2021, to restrain the EC from going ahead with the exercise in the region.
In the suit filed at the Sunyahi High Court, Kennedy Afolabi, Assemblyman for Atebubu Ahenfie, Issah Mubarack and Paul Adu Frimpong, both members of the Kintampo North District Assembly, averred that they were nominated by their respective assemblies and issued with letters to be part of the Bono East Regional Electoral College for the 2021 Council of State election.
Among other reliefs, they were said to have also asked the court to compel the defendant to amend the voters list and also include their names in line with the decision of their respective assemblies.