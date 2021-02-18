Retain Asokwa MCE — NPP youth wing

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Asokwa Constituency is asking for the retention of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Asokwa Municipality, Mr Akwannuasa Gyimah, to continue with his good works.
According to them, the MCE had within the past two years distinguished himself in the development of the municipality and was of the view that if maintained, would sustain the gains made so far.
Support
Addressing the media in Kumasi, the Constituency Youth Organiser of the party, Mr Frank Bosompim Danso, said the youth wing was strongly behind the MCE to be retained and possibly given a second term in office.
Asokwa was carved out of the old Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly about two years ago.
Projects
He said since becoming the MCE, Mr Gyimah-led administration had embarked on so many development projects in the municipality.
Mr Danso cited, for instance, the construction of school blocks, drilling of boreholes and toilet facilities for communities such as Atonsu S-Line, Gyinyase and the operationalisation of the Lady Julia Health Centre at Oti Kuwait.
He said during the lockdown, the MCE also supported the residents and the vulnerable within the municipality with food items and hygienic and sanitary items as part of COVID assistance.
Partnership
The youth wing believed that a partnership between the MCE and the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Ms Patricia Appiagyei, development would come to Asokwa in this second term of the party in government.
“We are also glad to say that many youth in our party have had the opportunity to be gainfully employed at the assembly since the MCE took office.
“Electricians, carpenters and other artisans in Asokwa, through the MCE's initiative, have been given opportunity to work at the assembly, as well as other private and multinational companies in Asokwa, including Chigo Company Limited, the construction firm undertaking the roads construction in Asokwa,” he stated.
Appeal
The youth, therefore, appealed to the President to honour the people of Asokwa with the renewal of the mandate of Chief Akwannuasah Gyimah “so that he can complete the massive infrastructure projects and initiatives he has started with the hardworking assembly men in the Asokwa Municipal Assembly.